Holiday for schools on November 1st and 2nd

October 31, 2023 10:52 pm | Updated 10:52 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The government has declared holiday for all schools in the Union Territory on Wednesday and Thursday on account of Puducherry Liberation Day and All Souls Day respectively. The holiday is applicable to all four regions of U.T.

