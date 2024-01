January 18, 2024 03:22 pm | Updated 03:22 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

A holiday has been declared on Saturday, January 20, 2024, for all schools in the Puducherry and Karaikal regions, on account of the Navodaya Entrance Exam.

The Higher Secondary Wing of the Directorate of School Education said the compensatory working day for this holiday, will be on Saturday, February 3, following the Monday timetable.

