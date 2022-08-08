Puducherry

Holiday for offices on Tuesday

A holiday has been declared for all Government offices and institutions across the Union Territory on Tuesday on account of Muharram.

A notification from the office of the Lt. Governor said in lieu of the holiday, Saturday will be a working day in the Union Territory for the offices/institutions. This leave, though, is not covered under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, the notification said.


