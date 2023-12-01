HamberMenu
Holiday declared on Monday

December 01, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The government has declared holiday for all schools in Puducherry, Karaikal and Yanam regions of the Union Territory on December 4 in view of cyclone ‘Michaung,’ Director of School Education P. Priytarshny said in a circular on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Port Department has hoisted cyclone warning signal No. 1 in view of the formation of the weather system in the Bay of Bengal. The Fisheries Department has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea till further notice, an official press release said.

