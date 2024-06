A local holiday has been declared for all government offices, public sector undertakings and educational institutions in Karaikal region on June 21 on account of Mangani Festival.

An order issued by the Lieutenant Governor said the government offices, public sector undertakings and educational institutions in the region would function on June 29 (Saturday) to compensate for the holiday on June 21.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.