Puducherry

Holiday declared for Puducherry schools on Monday

February 8 however, will be a working day to compensate for the holiday, an official release said

The government has declared a holiday for all government and private schools in Puducherry and Karaikal regions on Monday, on account of Pongal. The holiday will be compensated for with a working day on February 8 (Saturday), Joint Director, Directorate of School Education, M. Kuppusamy said in a release on Saturday.

Printable version | Jan 11, 2020

