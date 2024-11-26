 />

Holiday declared for all schools and colleges in Puducherry and Karaikal on Wednesday

Published - November 26, 2024 08:44 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

A holiday has been declared for all government, government-aided and private schools and colleges in Puducherry and Karaikal regions of the Union Territory on Wednesday. Making the announcement on Tuesday, Education Minister A. Namassivayam said, the holiday has been declared in view of the forecast for heavy rainfall in both the regions due to cyclonic weather formation in the Bay of Bengal.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy while interacting with reporters at the Assembly said the administration was fully geared up to meet any eventuality. The Fisheries Department has advised the fishermen not to venture into the sea till further instructions.

