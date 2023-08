August 12, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy appealed to the residents of Puducherry to hoist the national flag at their homes as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga programme from August 13 to 15. He appealed to the public to celebrate the programme in a grand manner by hoisting the national flag. The national flag is a symbol of national pride for the entire nation, he said in a release. Mr. Rangasamy also appealed to the Ministers and MLAs to promote the programme through their social media accounts.

