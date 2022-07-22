History-sheeter killed in country bomb attack in Puducherry
Two of his associates sustain injuries
A history-sheeter was killed and two of his associates sustained injuries when a group of unidentified men attacked them with country bombs and sharp weapons at Shanmugapuram on Thursday night.
The deceased has been identified by the police as Panneerselvam and the injured as Sakthi and Balaji..
According to the police, the three were having liquor in a house at Shanmugapuram when the group assaulted them under the cover of darkness. The group first hurled country bombs and then assaulted them with weapons. Panneerselvam died on the spot, police said.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.