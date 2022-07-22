History-sheeter killed in country bomb attack in Puducherry

Two of his associates sustain injuries

A history-sheeter was killed and two of his associates sustained injuries when a group of unidentified men attacked them with country bombs and sharp weapons at Shanmugapuram on Thursday night.

The deceased has been identified by the police as Panneerselvam and the injured as Sakthi and Balaji..

According to the police, the three were having liquor in a house at Shanmugapuram when the group assaulted them under the cover of darkness. The group first hurled country bombs and then assaulted them with weapons. Panneerselvam died on the spot, police said.