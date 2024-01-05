History-sheeter injured as country bomb explodes in Puducherry

January 05, 2024 10:44 pm | Updated 10:44 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

A person wanted in several criminal cases was injured after a country bomb that he was carrying accidentally dropped and exploded near a plastic factory outlet near Ramanathapuram in Villianur on Friday.

Police identified him as Sugan. His criminal past includes involvement in murder cases, police said.

The bomb exploded accidentally when he reached the factory with the intention of using it to extort money from the owner. Sugan had called the owner a few days ago demanding a ransom. The owner had refused to provide him money. On Friday, he came to the factory and demanded ransom again. The country bomb he was carrying exploded causing injury to his legs, police said.

Superintendent of Police, Vamseedhar Reddy, said he has been admitted at the Government Medical College. A case has been registered against Sugan for possession of explosives and demanding ransom.

The police are also on the lookout for another person who accompanied the accused to the factory premises, he said.

Following the incident, police conducted search operations in several parts of Puducherry. Senior Superintendent of Police, Narra Chaitanya and SPs participated in the patrolling.