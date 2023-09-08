ADVERTISEMENT

History-sheeter hacked to death

September 08, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

A five-member gang attacked him while he was on his way to work

The Hindu Bureau

A 34-year-old person was hacked to death by a gang at Maducarai in Nettapakkam on Friday morning.

Police identified the deceased as Mani alias Manimaran, a resident of Sholai Nagar in the town till 2019. Fearing for his life, the deceased shifted his residence to Maducarai after he was made prime accused in the murder case of Anburajani.  

Police suspect that the associates of Anburajani could be behind the attack on Mani. There were five members in the gang which attacked him while he was on his way to work. He was also involved in other criminal cases, the police said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US