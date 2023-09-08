History-sheeter hacked to death

September 08, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

A 34-year-old person was hacked to death by a gang at Maducarai in Nettapakkam on Friday morning.

Police identified the deceased as Mani alias Manimaran, a resident of Sholai Nagar in the town till 2019. Fearing for his life, the deceased shifted his residence to Maducarai after he was made prime accused in the murder case of Anburajani.

Police suspect that the associates of Anburajani could be behind the attack on Mani. There were five members in the gang which attacked him while he was on his way to work. He was also involved in other criminal cases, the police said.