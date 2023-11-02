History-sheeter hacked to death in Puducherry

November 02, 2023 04:58 pm | Updated 04:58 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

A history-sheeter was hacked to death by a gang near the New Bus Stand in Puducherry on Thursday morning.

Police said the victim, Bharath, 27, a resident of Govinda Salai, was involved in several cases, including those of murder and attempt to murder. He was out on bail in a murder case.

Bharath was near the bus stand, talking to his friends, when a gang of armed assailants, who arrived in an autorickshaw, attacked him. He tried to run away but the gang chased and hacked him to death, police said.

A case has been filed and an investigation is underway.

