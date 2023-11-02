HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

History-sheeter hacked to death in Puducherry

Police said the 27-year-old had been out on bail; an armed gang arrived in an autorickshaw and hacked him to death near the New Bus Stand

November 02, 2023 04:58 pm | Updated 04:58 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

A history-sheeter was hacked to death by a gang near the New Bus Stand in Puducherry on Thursday morning.

Police said the victim, Bharath, 27, a resident of Govinda Salai, was involved in several cases, including those of murder and attempt to murder. He was out on bail in a murder case.

Bharath was near the bus stand, talking to his friends, when a gang of armed assailants, who arrived in an autorickshaw, attacked him. He tried to run away but the gang chased and hacked him to death, police said.

A case has been filed and an investigation is underway.

Related Topics

Puducherry / crime / police / murder

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.