Hindu Religious Institution directed to take over temple property on Kamachi Amman Koil Street in Puducherry

The Puducherry government has directed authorities of the Hindu Religious Institutions to take possession of a property on Kamachi Amman Koil Street.

Acting on complaints pertaining to attempts made by a section of people to usurp the property owned by the Sri Vedapureeswarar Sri Varadaraja Perumal Temple Devasthanam, the government has directed HRI to immediately take over the property on Kamachi Amman Koil Street.

In a written communication to Independent legislator Nehru alias Kuppusamy, who is one of the complainants, Secretary to the Lt Governor, A. Nedunchezhiyan said “The Chief Minister, being the Minister of HRI, has approved and directed HRI authorities to ensure that the temple authorities immediately take over the temple property.”

The HRI has also been asked to put the property to use so that the temple could generate revenue, the communication said.

“I have directed the Commissioner of HRI to make sure that the temple authorities take control of the property and a report detailing the actions taken in this regard submitted. Also, further direction has been given that within three months of take over, the property should be put to use to generate revenue for the temple,” said Mr Nedunchezhiyan, who is also secretary to the government, handling HRI.

Government sources said attempts were being made by a section of people to claim ownership of the temple property.

