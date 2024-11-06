ADVERTISEMENT

Hindu Munnani workers stage protest

Updated - November 06, 2024 11:17 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Hindu Munnani workers staging a protest near the Collectorate in Puducherry. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

About 40 workers of Hindu Munnani on Wednesday courted arrest while protesting against the alleged encroachment of government land by a religious group.

ADVERTISEMENT

The workers gathered in front of the Collectorate and raised slogans demanding the removal of a structure allegedly constructed by the group.

They said the government had planned to build a community hall when the land was illegally occupied.

The workers tried to break the barricades near the Collectorate. They were later released, the police said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US