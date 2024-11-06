Hindu Munnani workers stage protest

About 40 workers of Hindu Munnani on Wednesday courted arrest while protesting against the alleged encroachment of government land by a religious group.

The workers gathered in front of the Collectorate and raised slogans demanding the removal of a structure allegedly constructed by the group.

They said the government had planned to build a community hall when the land was illegally occupied.

The workers tried to break the barricades near the Collectorate. They were later released, the police said.