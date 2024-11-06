 />
Hindu Munnani workers stage protest

Updated - November 06, 2024 11:17 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Hindu Munnani workers staging a protest near the Collectorate in Puducherry.

Hindu Munnani workers staging a protest near the Collectorate in Puducherry. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

About 40 workers of Hindu Munnani on Wednesday courted arrest while protesting against the alleged encroachment of government land by a religious group.

The workers gathered in front of the Collectorate and raised slogans demanding the removal of a structure allegedly constructed by the group.

They said the government had planned to build a community hall when the land was illegally occupied.

The workers tried to break the barricades near the Collectorate. They were later released, the police said.

Published - November 06, 2024 11:16 pm IST

