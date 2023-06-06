HamberMenu
Hindu Munnani stages demonstration seeking CBI probe into temple land grab case

The case presently investigated by CB-CID will not yield the desired result as several influential persons are involved in the encroachment of the temple property, the protesters said

June 06, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Hindu Munnani cadre staging a protest demanding CBI probe into temple land grab case in Puducherry on Tuesday.

Hindu Munnani cadre staging a protest demanding CBI probe into temple land grab case in Puducherry on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

The Hindu Munnani on Tuesday held a demonstration demanding a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the illegal occupation of around 64,000 square feet of two pieces of land owned by Kamatchiamman Temple in Puducherry.

Volunteers of the organisation staged a protest near the Swadeshi Mill complex demanding handing over the case to the CBI. The organisation said the case presently investigated by CB-CID would not yield the desired result as several influential persons were involved in the encroachment of the temple property. Hindu Munnani leader Sanal Kumar led the agitation.

The CB-CID have so far arrested eight persons, including a Village Administrative Officer Chinnasamy alias Palani in the case. Another revenue official who was involved in the conspiracy died during the course of investigation.

