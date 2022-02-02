Highest single-day toll yet as U.T. records six deaths

The Union Territory saw the highest single-day toll yet in the third wave of COVID-19 with six deaths on Wednesday. It also added 742 new cases to the overall tally.

Puducherry recorded five deaths and Karaikal one to take the cumulative toll in the Union Territory to 1,941.

The toll by region is Puducherry (1,514), Karaikal (262), Yanam (111) and Mahe (54).

The patients, including three women, were in the 62-84 age range. While two patients had other underlying medical issues, three had none and one was admitted with a head injury, a medical bulletin said.

Puducherry accounted for 531 of the new cases, which were detected from 3,633 tests. With 3,151 patients recovering from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the active cases in the Union Territory stood at 6,852.

The test positivity rate was 20.42%, case fatality rate 1.19% and recovery rate 94.59%. The Union Territory has recorded an aggregate of 1,62,633 cases and 1,53,840 recovered patients.

Meanwhile, 1,488 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has till date administered a total of 15,37,182 lakh vaccine doses.

In neighbouring Tamil Nadu, Cuddalore district recorded one more COVID-19 death and 212 fresh cases, taking the district’s tally to 73,088.

Villupuram district reported 209 cases, taking the total number of cases to 53,693.

Kallakurichi district recorded 91 cases, taking the overall tally to 36,149.