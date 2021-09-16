Higher learning institutions in U.T. score low in NIRF ranking

Only PU finds a place in the top 100 list, securing 87th rank

The latest National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) results reflect a poor show by higher learning institutions in the Union Territory, and if benchmarked against 2016 rankings, indicate a slide in standards.

According to NIRF results, in the overall category, among 84 colleges and one Central University in the Union Territory, only Pondicherry Central University finds a place in the list of 100 top institutions of the country. It has a rank of 87 with a score of 43.10 when compared to top ranker IIT Madras with 86.76.

Even among top 100 universities, Pondicherry University occupies 58th rank with a score of 44.36 when several State universities in the country have attained better positions. This represents a slide, as in 2016 the university emerged in a pre-eminent position with 13th rank with 74.44 points.

“This is really a cause for concern and the university community as a whole should remedy the situation before the next ranking process commences,” former MP M. Ramadass said.

In the category of medical colleges, among 9 medical colleges of the Union Territory, Jipmer ranks 8th with a score of 67.42 whereas top ranked All India Institute of Medical Sciences has a score of 92.07. Mahatma Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute of Puducherry gets 46th rank with 46.08 points.

Among the 18 engineering and technology colleges, none, including Pondicherry Engineering College, finds a place in the list of 100 best engineering colleges of the country. This year, Pondicherry Engineering College (PEC) and National Institute of Technology attain the same rank of 144 with an appallingly low score of 35.66 — a far cry from the 49th ranking in 2016.

While it is really distressing that PEC, a reputed engineering college, which has provided the nucleus to Pondicherry Technological University is in such a poor predicament, Dr. Ambedkar Law College, which is grooming to be the future law university of the Territory, has not even participated in the ranking process, Mr. Ramadass said.

Among the 20 arts and science colleges, only Kanchi Mamunivar Centre for Post Graduate Studies has found a place with 50th rank and a score of 55.01. It is to be noted that 33 colleges of Tamil Nadu have made to the list of 100 top colleges of the country. No institution in the category of dental, management and research of Puducherry could make it to the rank list this year.

“The rankings depict a dismal picture of higher education in Puducherry which is acclaimed to be a hub of higher learning,” Mr. Ramadass said.

He called for a deep introspection and SWOT analysis by stakeholders to remedy the situation.

The need of the hour is the setting up of a State Council for Higher Education. Drawing inspiration from the hallmarks of the New Education Policy can help to draw the roadmap for excellence, equity and high ranking in higher education.

He suggested upgrading Kanchi Mamunivar Centre for Post Graduate Studies into a State University, granting of Deemed to be University status to Bharathidasan Government College for Women, attaining permanent status to all colleges of the Union Territory from the UGC and AICTE, to transform the very structure of higher education of the Territory.

“The government should quickly realise that investing public money in institutions of poor quality is a futile exercise”, he said.