High turnout for entrance test for BSc Nursing

The entrance examination for BSc (Nursing) CENTAC government quota seats for 2024 -25 registered a high turnout from applicants.

ADVERTISEMENT

The written entrance examination, which took place at 10 centres across four regions, registered 86% turnout, according to official figures.

The test was held at six centres in Puducherry, two in Karaikal and one each in Mahe and Yanam.

According to a press release from G. Sriramulu, Health Director-cum-Controller of Examinations, 1,952 of the 2,250 applicants appeared for the examination.

From this year, the admission to BSc (Nursing) courses under Centac government quota is through a common entrance examination. Admissions for 2023-24 was based on the higher secondary examination marks scored by the students after a one-time exemption was provided by the Indian Nursing Council with the stipulation that a common entrance examination be conducted either by the State government/ university henceforth.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.