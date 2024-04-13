High-stakes battle for BJP, Congress in Puducherry

April 13, 2024 01:10 am | Updated 01:10 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

A tough battle is unfolding in the lone Puducherry Lok Sabha seat with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party fielding A. Namassivayam, the current Home Minister in the first National Democratic Alliance government in the Union Territory, is pitted against Congress’s sitting Member of Parliament and two-time Chief Minister V. Vaithilingam for the April 19 polls.

Though ground realities suggest a direct fight between BJP and Congress, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, is putting a brave fight by fielding a young face from the fishermen community, G. Thamizhvendhan. The other candidates in fray are R. Menaga (Naam Tamilar Katchi), Alangarvelu (Bahujan Samaj Party), P. Sankaran (Socialist Unity Centre of India- Communist), K. Prabhudevan (United Republican Party of India) and 19 Independents.

The lone Lok Sabha seat comprises 23 Assembly segments in Puducherry region, five in Karaikal and one each in the enclaves of Yanam and Mahe, both separated geographically from the mainland of UT.

For the BJP, which shares power with All India N. R Congress, an offshoot of the Indian National Congress in Puducherry, the Union Territory is considered a gateway for furthering its political interests in the south of India, especially Tamil Nadu, after it manoeuvred to power in Puducherry in 2021 Assembly polls.

Considering the significance attached to the seat, the saffron party has pitted A. Namassivayam, a former Congressman who defected to the BJP before the last Assembly elections and hailing from the dominant Vanniyar community, to get electoral dividends and thereby consolidate the gains it made in the Assembly polls.

Realising the importance of winning the seat, the BJP had started its preparations two years ago by including Puducherry in the list of 144 constituencies it hoped to nurture. As part of its preparations, the party central leadership appointed Union Minister of State for Fisheries L, Murugan as constituency in-charge in 2022 and made regular booth-level visits in Puducherry and Karaikal regions.

However after the 2024 polls were announced, the BJP seems to have handed over the baton of campaigning to Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, considering his popularity and familial ties with Mr Namassivayam. Mr Rangasamy throughout his high-pitch campaign had been stressing the need for electing a candidate in alignment with the ruling dispensation.

“The Prime Minister is certain to get re-elected for a third time. If we elect a BJP representative, he will act as a bridge and the UT might even get a representation in the Union Ministry. It will help to get more funds,” is the recurring theme of Mr Rangasamy’s campaign speeches.

To buttress his argument in favour of a double engine government, the Chief Minister has talks about his achievements - welfare measures, recruitment drive and fast approval from the Centre to provide 10 % reservation for government school students in admission to medical colleges. He is also asking voters to compare the performance of hood government with that of previous Congress government, which was engaged in a turf-war with the then Lt Governor, s campaigns.

As for the Grand Old Party, winning the seat is not only crucial for adding on to its national tally, but also to regain its lost glory in the political landscape of UT after the dismal performance of winning 2 seats in the 30 member Puducherry Assembly. A bastion of Congress till 2021 Assembly polls, Mr Vaithilingam won the seat by a record margin of 1. 97 lakh votes defeating AINRC candidate K. Narayanasamy.

Since the first Lok Sabha elections in Puducherry in 1967, the Congress has won the Lok Sabha seat around 10 times reflecting the party’s strong foothold in the political landscape of UT. Fighting the election with the strong backing of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Left parties and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, the Congress is hopeful of retaining the seat considering its sway over the loyal vote base among Scheduled Caste and Minorities.

The Congress also believe that the ‘anti-incumbancy’ against NDA governments at Centre and in Puducherry would fetch votes for its candidate. The failure of the AINRC-BJP government on the promises made on Statehood, reopening ration shops, closed textile mills and reviving cooperative units would deflect votes to the Congress, said a Congress functionary.

“We can’t say whether Statehood issue will sway votes in favour of Congress candidate or the BJP nominee. The Congress remained silent on the issue while in power for several years at Centre. But the issue of closure of ration shops will resonate, especially among rural voters. We have seen people questioning the Chief Minister on ration shops during campaigns. Also, the failure to reopen textile mills and revival of cooperative undertakings will have a bearing. A double engine government could not fulfill the key promises,” said a resident and retired government employee.

The outcome of Puducherry elections at least according to past experience, said a resident and college lecturer, was based on the ability of the candidate to establish last minute connectivity with the voter. “There is no dispute over the groundwork done by BJP in the last few years. It has established units in almost all booths. Then, they have around 20 sitting legislators and four former legislators working for them on the ground. It is an evenly contested election in Puducherry,” he said.

