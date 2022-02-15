High demand for Pondicherry University’s dual-degree course

The programme is conducted in collaboration with a French university

The programme is conducted in collaboration with a French university

The Pondicherry University’s dual-degree master’s programme in social and economic administration and law (SEAL) in alliance with the Université Paris 1 Panthéon-Sorbonne in France has turned into a successful collaborative programme, a press note said on Tuesday.

The press note from the university said the first batch of 10 students of the SEAL dual-degree programme was sponsored by the French corporates BNP Paribas and Michelin for a semester’s study at the Université Paris 1 Panthéon-Sorbonne.

As the SEAL degree is an equivalent of the French degree of the AES (Administration Économique et Sociale), a bilateral memorandum of understanding for a dual-degree programme was signed by the Pondicherry University Vice-Chancellor in April 2019 at Paris in the presence of the French Ambassador in India, paving the way for an intercultural and educational tie-up between the two countries, the press note said.

In fact, this academic year, the SEAL course garnered 600 applications (the highest received in the social sciences integrated courses) for an intake of just 20 seats.

The first batch of students, who have completed two years at Pondicherry University, will now pursue their studies at the Université Paris 1 Panthéon-Sorbonne, the press release said.