High demand for online French classes from neighbouring districts

19 June 2020 22:56 IST

The Alliance Francaise in Puducherry has seen soaring demand for its French language learning courses during the nearly three-month lockdown period.

While several candidates are from Puducherry and suburbs and Auroville, there are also enrolments from Villupuram and Cuddalore.

“When the lockdown was announced, we switched all of our offers online. When launching the online courses, we took the time to train all our teachers in the use of the software used to run the courses. It worked well,” said Vasantha Zeganadin, course manager at Alliance Francaise.

While Alliance Francaise did have students from neighbouring districts enrolling for regular classes, their numbers has increased after the courses went online. The faculty believe that this largely has to do with ease of online learning.

A majority of the enrolments are college and university students though there are separate batches for school students. One batch was rolled out for parents of students of the Lycee Francais, the international French school in the city.

The online courses have exactly the same content as the regular courses given at AFP. Each course would have between 10 and 20 learners. The sessions last two hours and each level has a duration of 80 to 110 hours.

There are over 150 students being taught by a faculty of 14 teachers.

Typically, all lessons start with a presentation by the teacher and each learner introduces himself. All concepts are explained in French. “The goal is to go as little as possible through a foreign language or native language,” she said.

There is a test at the end of each course and a certificate of success is issued.

“For learners, the certificate is an attestation that they have completed a course at the Alliance. This can help them with job interviews,” said Ms. Zeganadin.

A new batch is due to commence on July 1. In fact, the demand has been such that Alliance Francaise could even introduce online learning as a regular feature.