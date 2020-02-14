High Court reserves verdict in cash-for-rice case

The Madras High Court on Thursday reserved its judgment on a writ petition filed by Puducherry Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy challenging an advisory issued by the Centre last month for continuing the practice of transferring cash instead of free distribution of rice to ration card holders.

Justice C.V. Karthikeyan deferred his verdict after hearing elaborate arguments advanced by senior counsel A.R.L. Sundaresan and T.R. Rajagopalan for the petitioner, Additional Solicitor General G. Rajagopalan for the Centre and senior counsel A.L. Somayaji representing Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi.

While the Chief Minister asserted that the decision to distribute free rice was backed an unanimous resolution passed by the Legislative Assembly, the Centre questioned the very maintainability of the case and claimed that the Chief Minister of a Union Territory was not entitled to file a case against the Centre since both of them were not distinct entities.

The Additional Solicitor General accused the Chief Minister of having filed the case with the intention of preventing the people from receiving cash.