High Court order will help dispel ‘misinterpretations’, facilitate development: Auroville Foundation

November 14, 2022 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Auroville Foundation has said that the recent order of the Madras High Court upholding the validity of office orders relating to the reconstitution of working groups will serve to dispel ‘misinterpretations’ among some residents, and facilitate a new phase of development aligned with its founding goal of a galaxy-shaped city of the future.

A press note from Auroville Media Interface said the court order “goes a long way towards restoring the correct understanding of the Act in Auroville and dispels many misinterpretations among the residents of Auroville”.

In dismissing a resident’s writ challenge to office orders reconstituting the working groups on the claim that the Residents Assembly enjoyed the primacy in town planning of the Auroville Town and determining members to these bodies, the court had unequivocally held that only the Governing Board (GB) has powers to constitute committees under Section 16 of the Auroville Foundation Act, 1988 and is the only governing authority, the release said.

The Residents Assembly (RA) can only recommend, assist and aid the Governing Board and the activities and functions of the RA is only to supplement the powers of the Governing Board and not to supplant powers vested with it as per the Act. In effect, a resident cannot claim to represent the entire Residents Assembly, which is only a body under Sections 18 and 19 of the Act tasked to perform certain functions and activities which are advisory and recommendatory in order to aid and assist the GB, which is vested with all powers under the Act, the press note added.

“The last months have seen some turmoil in Auroville, especially related to the implementation of the Master Plan, based on the Galaxy Plan as approved by the Founder of Auroville, the Mother. With the question of the legitimacy of the Auroville Town Development Council now cleared by the Madras High Court, Auroville will leap forward into its new phase of development, with the aim to invite 12,000 new participants by 2025, as envisioned in its Master Plan titled ‘Perspective Plan 2025’”, the press note said.