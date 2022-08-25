High Commissioner of Seychelles calls on Chief Minister

‘Discussion focussed on enhanced mutual cooperation’

Special Correspondent PUDUCHERRY
August 25, 2022 20:25 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

High Commissioner of Seychelles Thomas Selby Pillay calls on Chief Minister N. Rangasamy at his chamber in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday. Home Minister A Namassivayam is also seen. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

ADVERTISEMENT

High Commissioner of Seychelles to India, Thomas Selby Pillay on Wednesday, called on Chief Minister N. Rangasamy in the Assembly on Wednesday.

Minister for Home A. Namassivayam and Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan were also present. They discussed ways for enhanced mutual cooperation, especially in the field of tourism, said a government source.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app