High Commissioner of Seychelles calls on Chief Minister

‘Discussion focussed on enhanced mutual cooperation’

High Commissioner of Seychelles to India, Thomas Selby Pillay on Wednesday, called on Chief Minister N. Rangasamy in the Assembly on Wednesday.

Minister for Home A. Namassivayam and Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan were also present. They discussed ways for enhanced mutual cooperation, especially in the field of tourism, said a government source.