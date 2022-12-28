Heritage town to be barricaded on New Year eve

December 28, 2022 11:18 pm | Updated 11:18 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Anticipating heavy inflow of tourists to Puducherry for New Year celebrations, the police and hotel industry have started working together to ensure a smooth and hassle free revelry.

As part of the preparations, the traffic police have decided to barricade the entire heritage town from noon on December 31. Tourist vehicles would be allowed to park at Bharathidasan Government College for Women, New Port area and Indira Gandhi Sports Complex.

At a meeting convened by Superintendent of Police, Traffic, C. Maran, the hoteliers have been asked to inform their guests prior to the arrival about the restrictions in place. Tourists coming on the eve of New Year would not be allowed to take their vehicles inside Heritage Town, he added.

“Around 30 hoteliers in the heritage town participated in the meeting. We have informed them about the decision to barricade the areas for the smooth conduct of the festivities. We will be arranging vehicles at the parking places to drop the guest at the hotels where they have booked for accommodation,” he added.

According to a hotelier, the guests have been informed about the traffic regulations put in place for the celebration. “We will cooperate completely with the police to reduce traffic congestion by following the advisory. In most of the hotels, more than 90 % of the rooms have been booked by December 24. Now, its almost full occupancy in most hotels and guest houses,” he said.

The district administration had directed hoteliers to ensure vaccination and booster dose for its employees. Hundreds of police personnel would be deployed in the Beach Promenade and private beaches where late night parties have been organised. The Beach Promenade would be under the constant surveillance of CCTV cameras, said a police officer.