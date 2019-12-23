Heritage finds a place in govt. calendar

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Sunday said the government will spare no effort to preserve heritage structures in the Union Territory.

Talking to reporters after unveiling the Government Calendar and Diary 2020, he said the calendar highlighted various heritage structures dating back to the 18th and 19th centuries and established during the French regime. The purpose of projecting the heritage structures in the calendar was to bring to focus on the various features for the advantage of posterity. The younger generation should be kept aware of these unique structures of the past century relating to temples, mosques and churches, he said.

Referring to the current agitation by the opposition AINRC on the poor condition of roads, the Chief Minister said the agitation was highly condemnable as the government had been going ahead with repairing the roads damaged during the recent rains.

About ₹75 crore was spent on repairing the roads in the larger interest of safety of road users, he said.

Minister for Public Works A. Namassivayam and Chief Secretary Ashwani Kumar were present.