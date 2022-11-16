Helmet awareness rally held in U.T.

November 16, 2022 10:49 pm | Updated 10:49 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Traffic police on Wednesday held a helmet awareness rally in the Union Territory. Superintendent of Police, Traffic, C. Maran flagged off the rally at Pakkumudiyanpet. The event was organised by Integra Software Solutions, which has made helmet mandatory for its workforce. Mr. Maran said more firms should come forward to make wearing of helmets mandatory for workers.

On the circular issued to by the Police Headquarters make headgear compulsory for policemen, Mr. Maran said it was the duty of station in-charges to enforce the helmet rule. Heads of several police stations have even supplied helmets to policemen, he said, adding that awareness events programmes were being held to make people wear the headgear voluntarily instead of imposing the rule.