Heeding PM’s call to show solidarity

Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi and Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy joined in the nation-wide call by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to clap hands at 5 p.m. during the ‘Janata Curfew’ on Sunday, in a symbolic expression of solidarity with health professionals and others combating the COVID-19 pandemic across the country.

They were joined by hundreds of residents across the city, who stood on terraces and in front of their homes to clap hands or bang steel utensils for five minutes to show their solidarity.

Ms. Bedi stood in front of the Raj Nivas to ring a bell even as aides around her, including security guards, clanged pans or clapped hands. She later posted a tweet thanking the Prime Minister for “bringing the country together in a sense of gratitude for all those who serve against all odds”.

“Also seek forgiveness from Mother Earth for all the sufferings she is going through because of over-exploitation,” she tweeted.

The Chief Minister stood on the balcony of his Ellaiamman Koil street home and clapped hands in a sign of solidarity. Several residents in the neighbourhood also joined in.

Mr. Narayanasamy has suggested extending the ‘Janata Curfew’ to March 31.

In a tweet he said, “I thank all medical workers, doctors, nurses, members of police, disaster management, public works, revenue officials (who) joined to fight against #Corona virus. I appreciate their efforts to protect us. I appeal to extend this till March 31.”