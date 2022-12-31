Heavy rush of tourists for New Year celebrations

December 31, 2022 10:36 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Puducherry on Saturday witnessed heavy rush of tourists right from morning to participate in celebrations organised across beaches and hotels to usher in the new year.

The arrival of tourists, which started two days ago, peaked on Saturday with hotels, guest houses and home stays reporting full occupancy of rooms booked weeks ago. By noon, traffic police started restricting entry of tourist vehicles to the heritage town with barricades being kept at all entry points.

“There has been heavy rush of tourists in the last two days. We have barricaded the Heritage Town by Saturday noon. Only vehicles to the Government Hospital were allowed,” said Superintendent of Police C Maran.

Auditoriums to accommodate tourists

According to Managing Director of Pondicherry Tourism Development Corporation, D. Balaji, there are around 15,000 hotel rooms available in Puducherry. “All the hotels, resorts and guest houses are full. In fact, we have received applications from people owning auditoriums for temporary permits to accommodate tourists for a day,” he added.

The feedback received from the event organisers in beaches are encouraging, he said adding the PTDC had closed bookings for programmes at Ashoka Hotel and Sea Gulls on Friday itself. “We have sold around 2000 tickets for the event at Ashoka and around 1,200 at Sea Gulls. Similar is the case in beaches managed on Public Private Partnership mode,” said Mr Balaji

Hotels across all categories have cloaked close to 100 % occupancy accompanied by huge hike in tariff. With tourists willing to spend for a comfortable stay, rooms which were normally sold out for ₹3,000 to ₹4,000, were booked for ₹ 10,000 to ₹ 13,000. The tariff for luxury rooms in resorts have gone up to ₹ 25,000, said a tourism industry watcher.

The huge footfall in tourist arrival during the last three days itself was reflected in spike in collections at Chunnambar Boat House. The collections have gone up to ₹ 10 lakh per day at the boat house. On Thursday and Friday alone, around 10,000 entry tickets were sold at the boat house. The temporary tea stall near Le Cafe fetched ₹ 2. 85 lakh on Friday alone, said a PTDC employee.

Under CCTV surveillance

With the heavy rush of tourists, the police have deployed around 1,100 personnel for law and order duty. The entire Beach Promenade, Pondy Marina, Ruby Beach, Eden Beach and Paradise Beach are kept under the watch of Closed Circuit Television Cameras. The Tourism Department had installed around 40 cameras in these beaches, police said.

The Fisheries Department has given 42 life guards to be deployed in the main beaches to deal with any emergency in the sea, said Mr Balaji.