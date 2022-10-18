Heavy rush for registration at Employment Exchange

Long queues are a common sight in front of the counters at Puducherry Employment Exchange for registration and renewal on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

There has been a heavy rush of job aspirants to the Employment Exchange for registration and renewal of membership following the government decision to start recruitment of Upper Division Clerks.

Aspirants complained that the facilities available at the Exchange were inadequate for speedy registration and renewal and it caused undue delay in completing the procedure.

“The counters are opening late. We have to stand for a long time in the queue. The system is working very slow. The government should immediately step in to address the issue,” said a job aspirant.

The aspirants appealed to the government to deploy more staff for the registration duty so as to avoid inconvenience to people.

The rush to the exchange continues even after the government made an appeal to the recently passed out Class X students not to throng the Employment Exchange for registration as they have gathered data from the Education Department. The Labour Department had already made the registration with the help of National Informatics Centre, the government had said in a release last week.