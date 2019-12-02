Heavy rains throw normal life out of gear in Puducherry

Heavy rains over a span of 48 hours threw normal life out of gear in the city with waterlogging reported across low-lying areas and inundation of agricultural lands.

Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi, Revenue Minister M.O.H.F. Shahjahan, who was accompanied by John Kumar MLA, undertook separate inspections of affected areas and reviewed measures to clear the inundated areas using pumps.

Among the badly affected areas were Rainbow Nagar, Bussy Street, Krishna Nagar, Mudaliarpet, Ariyankuppam, Uppalam and Nellithope. Traffic was disrupted on the Thirukkannoor-Mannadipet route after a tree came crashing down. Another tree fell at Ilango Nagar.

Between Saturday evening and Sunday morning, the city is reported to have received 11.4 cm rain. Till evening on Sunday, about 6 cm of rainfall was reported.

The incessant rains led the Lt. Governor to dedicate the 240th weekend morning rounds to review the town and the rural areas of Puducherry.

The Raj Nivas team visited Rainbow Nagar, Krishna Nagar and Natesan Nagar and the link channel at Thirubuvanai.

A press note said the visit and interaction with the public revealed that while areas of concerns within urban limits had largely been addressed and the personnel of PWD and Municipality were on field draining excess water, there was much to be done in the areas of sanitation and drains areas under jurisdiction of commune panchayats.

The field visit also revealed the PWD continues to face the challenge of inundation at Marapalam junction. The carrying capacity at Marapalam drain wasn't sufficient enough and required urgent engineering solutions.

The Lt. Governor also visited the link channel at Thirubuvanai, which is one of the 18 irrigation channels de-silted under CSR contribution and found to be carrying water seamlessly.

Ms. Bedi observed that drain management component needs to be integrated into Smart City project to ensure the city remains free of inundation and clogged drains during monsoons.

Throughout most of the day, a team of officials were on the field led by Shurbir Singh, PWD Secretary, Ashok Kumar, LAD Secretary and Arjun Sharma, CEO Smart City.

According to M. Kandasamy, Commissioner of Oulgaret Municipality, who is also officiating for Puducherry Municipality on a temporary basis, emergency relief operations had been undertaken across Poyyakulam and Mohan Nagar in Thattanchavady.

At Mohan Nagar, the canal was overflowing and stormwater had been drained off. In the badly-hit Kamaraj Nagar, rainwater was also bailed out at Jagaraj Nagar, Chellan Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Samipillai Thottam, Rainbow Nagar and Vengata Nagar.

Waterlogging cleared

Waterlogging was cleared at Vasanatham Nagar, Jothi Nagar and Sidhar Street in Mudaliarpet, Sai Jeeva Sarojini Nagar in Ariyankuppam,

Inundation was also reported at Thowpathi Amman Koil Street in Indira Nagar, Mariamman Nagar, Natesan Nagar, Ramalinga Nagar in Kadirkamam, Pavanar Nagar, Kamban Nagar, Sudhagar Nagar and Konda Reddi Street in Oulgaret, Elliamman Koil Thope in Uppalam, Sathiya Nagar in Nellithope and Gundusalai Road in Orleanpet.

Meanwhile, the Government has declared a holiday for all government and private schools in Puducherry on Monday.