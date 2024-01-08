January 08, 2024 11:26 am | Updated 11:53 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

Puducherry received heavy rains early on Monday, January 8, 2024, prompting the government to declare a holiday for all schools and colleges in the region.

From Sunday (January 7) morning, the Union Territory has been receiving intermittent showers, but the intensity of the rains increased on Monday morning. From around 6 a.m., Puducherry received non-stop rains leading to waterlogging in parts of the town and suburban areas.

Waterlogging has been reported in parts of 45 feet Road, Chellan Nagar, Rainbow Nagar, Nadesan Nagar, Pavanan Nagar and Indira Gandhi Square. There have also been reports of minor inundation in residential areas in Rajiv Gandhi Square and Karuvadikuppam.

Office-goers had to brave water-logged roads and crawling traffic to reach their workplaces.

According to a Public Works Department official, the region has received around 12 cm of rainfall in the past 24 hours ending 8. 30 a.m Monday.

