Heavy rains disrupt normal life in Puducherry

Several low-lying areas were water-logged, a number of trees were uprooted causing power issues and traffic snarls; schools and colleges remained closed

November 14, 2023 02:24 pm | Updated 02:25 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Incessant rains on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, led to low-lying areas getting water-logged in Puducherry

Incessant rains on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, led to low-lying areas getting water-logged in Puducherry | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

Incessant rains on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 disrupted normal life, causing minor water-logging in several low-lying areas and uprooting of trees in parts of Puducherry city.

District Collector E. Vallavan said the region had recorded 12 cm of rainfall till about 8 a.m after the rain started on the night of Monday. Inundation has been reported in low-lying areas in Chellan Nagar, Rainbow Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Pavanan Nagar and other parts of town.

The Municipality and Public Works Department have set up pump-sets to drain the water. There are reports of uprooted trees in several areas, causing power disruptions and affecting movement of traffic. A tree fell on a transformer in Boomiyanpet, damaging the device.

Civic authorities pumping water from 45 feet road in Puducherry on Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Civic authorities pumping water from 45 feet road in Puducherry on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

Officials of the Forest and Fire Service Departments said they have removed uprooted trees in Jawahar Nagar, Beach Road, Boomiyanpet and Chetty Street areas. “So far we have attended to 10 major complaints of damage to trees in the rain,” said Conservator of Forests, Vanjulavalli Sridhar.

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy and Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan inspected water-logged areas in Kamaraj Nagar constitutency.

Schools and colleges remained closed on Tuesday after the government declared a holiday for the educational institutions due to the forecast of inclement weather condition in Puducherry and Karaikal regions.

