Puducherry

Heavy rainfall predicted for Puducherry, says Collector

Cloudy signs: Heavy downpour is expected over the Union Territory over the next five days.  

The IMD has predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places in Puducherry for the next five days, Collector Purva Garg said on Saturday.

Ms. Garg, in a release, said IMD has issued a warning on a cyclonic circulation lying over north interior Tamil Nadu and added that heavy rainfall is predicted for Puducherry in the coming five days.

Bailing out water

The district administration was still in the process of bailing out water from Sankaradass Nagar, which became flooded during the recent rain. Drains at Thengaithittu and Velrampet are being cleared. De-silting of drains on Mahatma Gandhi road is still going on, she added. So far, 82,083 food packets have been distributed, the release said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 13, 2021 10:06:41 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/heavy-rainfall-predicted-for-puducherry-says-collector/article37477843.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY