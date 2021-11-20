Heavy rainfall likely in isolated places in Puducherry for next 5 days, Collector announces

PUDUCHERRY

20 November 2021 13:46 IST

The Puducherry region is likely to experience heavy rainfall in isolated places for the next five days, District Collector Purva Garg has said.

The India Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rainfall warning over isolated places in Puducherry, she said in a release on Saturday.

The District Administration was fully geared to tackle any eventuality arising out of the situation. Since the onset of Northeast monsoon, the region has received a total of 870 mm of rainfall. The State Emergency Operation Centre has been functioning 24x7. During the heavy rains on Thursday and Friday, the Centre received 80 calls from people for assistance. The complaints were related to tree felling, water logging, uprooting of electric poles etc.

The administration was taking all steps to bail out water from low lying areas. On Friday alone, 45,000 food packets were distributed to rain affected persons, the release said.

The Bahour and Ossudu tanks are filled to full capacity and excess water was being released through channels, she added.