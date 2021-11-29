Heavy rain pounds Cuddalore, Villupuram

Complaints of inundated roads and power disruption pour-in

Heavy rain continued to lash various parts of Cuddalore district on Sunday inundating low-lying areas and residential localities in Cuddalore old town.

Flooding was reported on many key roads and junctions, including Thirupapuliyur, Gundu Salai Road, Bharathi Road and Manjakuppam. At the Tsunami quarters in Bhima Rao Nagar in Cuddalore new town, pedestrians were seen wading through knee-deep water.

The civic agencies were also flooded with complaints of inundated roads and power disruption.

Cuddalore district recorded a maximum of 33.24 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. on Sunday. Annamalai Nagar and Parangipettai received 73.4 mm and 69.6 mm rainfall followed by Kattumannarkoil with 56.6 mm. Chidambaram town received 53. 4 mm rainfall followed by Lalpettai with 50 mm and Cuddalore with 46.4 mm.

The Commandanmedu bed dam located on the Thenpennaiar opposite to the Cuddalore Collectorate overflowed owing to heavy rain. A bus shelter opposite the Collectorate complex was hanging precariously. On information, police personnel pressed into service earthmovers and pulled down the structure.

Villupuram district recorded a maximum of 25.58 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. on Sunday.

Collector D. Mohan inspected the Thumbur tank and directed the Revenue officials to shift Irular families living on the banks of the tank to the relief centre set up at Vikravandi.