Heavy rain leaves roads inundated in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY, 29 Oct. 2021: A motorist riding his two-wheeler braving the rains in Puducherry on Tuesday. Photo: KUMAR SS / THE HINDU

PUDUCHERRY

30 October 2021 00:43 IST

City may receive light to moderate rain over next two days

Heavy rain lashed various parts of Puducherry on Friday inundating several roads and low-lying areas and disrupting traffic on the thoroughfares. The city recorded 110 mm rainfall till 5.30 p.m., said a Revenue Department official.

Waterlogging was reported from several areas across the city and motor pumps were used to bale out the water.

Heavy inundation was reported in Bussy Street, Indira Gandhi square, Rajiv Gandhi square, Paavanar Nagar, Lawspet and the East Coast Road.

At Boomianpet and the ECR, pedestrians were seen wading through knee-deep water. Revenue officials at the control rooms said apart from flooding in a few places, no other complaints had been received.

The city was likely to receive light to moderate rainfall over the next two days under the influence of a low-pressure area, an official said.