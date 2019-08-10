Heavy rain leaves low-lying areas of Yanam inundated

Several low-lying areas were inundated along the banks of River Godavari in Yanam following heavy rain in the past one week.
Water has entered into hundreds of houses leaving people stranded. Rescue operations were on to shift families to temporary shelters, said a revenue official.
District Collector T. Arun has already reached Yanam and taken over rescue and relief operations. Minister for Health Malladi Krishna Rao, who represents Yanam, cut short his stay here and left to his constituency on Friday evening. Before leaving to Yanam, Mr. Rao told The Hindu that over 5,000 fishermen have not ventured into sea for the last ten days due to heavy rain. He appealed to the Chief Minister to immediately release funds forcompensation.
The Andhra Pradesh government had already given financial assistance and free rice in the neighbouring districts, he added.
