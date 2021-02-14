Healthcare workers advised to get vaccinated before Feb. 20

‘100% vaccination should be ensured as desired by L-G and Chief Secretary’

The Health Department has advised all healthcare workers to get COVID-19 vaccine before February 20.

Director of Health and Family Welfare S. Mohan Kumar, in an office memorandum, said, “As desired by the Lt. Governor and Chief Secretary, 100% vaccination should be ensured to all health workers within February 20.”

The supervisors had been advised to submit a compliance report on vaccination on February 21. The healthcare and frontline workers are eligible for vaccination up to February 20, he said in the office memorandum.

Mr. Kumar told The Hindu that the aim was to motivate more people to join the vaccination programme. “So far only one person who got the vaccination showed some minor side-effects. He was kept for a few hours under observation and discharged. Such isolated cases happen during any vaccination,” he said.

Since the vaccination programme started, as on Thursday, 5,256 healthcare workers and 254 frontline workers had been given the shots. The Union Territory planned to vaccinate around 24,000 healthcare workers, he said.

“After the initial hesitation, more and more people are getting vaccinated. On Thursday, 665 healthcare workers took the vaccine. Two days before that, only 335 workers came forward for getting the vaccine. We are aiming for 100% vaccination and hence the advisory,” a senior Health Department official said.

The Union Territory on Saturday registered 24 new cases from 2,582 tests. Of the total cases, 18 are from Puducherry region, 4 from Mahe and 2 from Karaikal, data released by the Health Department said.

The overall tally is 656 deaths, 284 active cases, a total of 39,440 cases and 38,500 persons treated and discharged, data said.

Cuddalore district reported 11 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, taking the district’s tally to 25,057. While 24,679 persons have been discharged, the active cases in the district stand at 91.

In Villupuram district, three persons tested positive, taking the total number of positive cases in the district to 15,226.

Kallakurichi district reported two positive cases, taking the overall count to 10,898.