Healthcare deficiencies in government hospitals will be fixed, says L-G

The Hindu Bureau PUDUCHERRY
October 30, 2022 20:32 IST

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan interacts with patients during a visit to the Government General Hospital on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday inspected the Government General Hospital and directed the authorities to fix deficiencies in patient services.

The Lt. Governor, accompanied by Director of Health G. Sriramulu, visited the wards for a first-hand assessment of the problems faced by patients. She also took stock of treatment facilities and availability of medicines, stretchers and ambulances.

Addressing the media, Ms. Soundararajan said steps would be taken to address the grievances of the public as there was no room for deficiency in care at government hospitals, which are the refuge of the underprivileged.

Noting that there were problems in the casualty wing, the Lt. Governor said the administration was determined to provide 24-hour medical services to the people. “We are keen to ensure that there is no shortage of certain drugs in the emergency department. Already, angiogram equipment worth ₹5 crore has been procured, and would be functional soon. In fact, the government wants to provide all diagnostic and treatment facilities that are available in private hospitals in the government hospital. This has always been the concern of the government, even during the COVID-19 pandemic, and is a mission shared by Chief Minister N. Rangasamy,” she said. The state of patient services at government institutions would be constantly monitored, the Lt. Governor said.

She has scheduled a review of all medical colleges on Monday. Any deficiencies will be investigated and corrected within three months, she said.

