Health sector gets quantum jump in budgetary allocation

The government has earmarked ₹1,020 crore for the current fiscal, which is about 9.5% of the total budget outlay of ₹10,696 crore. | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar

The government has set aside ₹296 crore more for 2022-23 than the last financial year

Puducherry’s health sector has got a quantum jump in the budgetary allocation for the current fiscal. The government setting aside ₹296 crore more for 2022-23 than the last financial year.

The data available with The Hindu show that while the allocation in 2021-22 was ₹724 crore, the government has earmarked ₹1,020 crore for the current fiscal, which is about 9.5% of the total budget outlay of ₹10,696 crore. The increase in the allocation for health has been the highest this year.

In fact, the budgetary support for the Health Department dipped in 2020-21 to ₹610 crore from ₹728 crore allocated in 2019-20.

The allocation for the education sector increased by ₹153 crore this fiscal from the previous year. Of the total outlay for the current year, the school and higher education sectors account for around 10.3%. The amount allocated for the current year is ₹1, 108 crore, as against ₹954 crore in the last financial year. The budgetary support for the sector grew from ₹839 crore in 2019-20 to ₹912 crore in 2020-21, according to the budget papers.

Senior officials feel the allocations for both sectors, especially for education, are commensurate with the increase in salary and pensions. “By default, you have to increase the annual allocation by at least 10% to meet the annual increase in salary and dearness allowance. So whatever be the increase, the amount goes towards payment of salary and pensions,“ said an official.

Around 90% of the allocation for the Education Department goes towards remuneration of its 4,000-odd workers and pensioners. As far the Health Department, 70% of the allocation goes towards salary payment. Around ₹200 crore alone is paid in salary to the staff of societies, including the medical college, run by the department. The department incurs a yearly expenditure of around ₹60 crore on account of procurement of medicines for healthcare centres, the official said.

With this year’s budget proposing an ambitious programme for free distribution of laptops to Class 11 and 12 students, officials are working on ways of sourcing the required funds. There are 7, 216 Class 11 students and 7, 588 Class 12 students at government schools. A rough estimate showed around ₹35 crore would be needed for distributing the laptops to government school students, said an official, adding that the money had not been budgeted so far.

“We need to have a trend analysis to plan for the future. The government has been allocating a good share of its budget every year for both sectors, but the annual increase goes out as revenue expenditure. We need to find more revenue to increase the capital expenditure so that we could improve the infrastructure at hospitals and schools, “ said the official.

Of the total outlay for the current fiscal, ₹8, 675 crore has been set aside for revenue expenditure and ₹2,020 crore for capital expenditure. However, the capital expenditure seems to have gone up this time. In 2021-22, the allocation for capital expenditure was ₹1,047 crore, little less than the allocation of ₹1,082 crore in 2020-21.