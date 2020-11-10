Health Ministry team calls on L-G, CM

PUDUCHERRY

10 November 2020 02:03 IST

A team of officers from Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and National Health Authority on Monday held discussions with Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi and Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy separately regarding the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana.

A press note from the Lt. Governor’s Office said the Prime Minister was very keen to see the health scheme for the poor being implemented fully “as achieved elsewhere.”

The team came to help remove any administrative hindrances which might have come in the way. “They informed Raj Nivas that their meeting with the Chief Minister and the Chief Secretary, has helped clarify matters. It’s been decided to utilise the Government of India funds available to resume providing medical treatment support to one lakh families of socially economically backward sections of society,” the press note said.

The scheme would be implemented through State Health Authority chaired by Chief Secretary. The accredited hospitals would be paid directly by UT using Central funds.

The Ministry has asked the administration to speed up proposal to provide health coverage to additional 2.5 lakh families, including workers and pensioners. They also directed to expedite digitisation of health records, the press note said.