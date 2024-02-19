Health Ministry seeks inquiry report from JIPMER on harassment charges by junior resident

February 19, 2024 11:37 pm | Updated 11:37 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Union Health Ministry has directed the JIPMER administration to immediately conduct a thorough investigation of a junior resident’s complaint of physical and psychological harassment that he was subjected to during the three-year PG residency at the General Medicine Department.

In a communication to the JIPMER Dean (Administration), B. Srinivas, deputy director general, directorate general of health services, under the Health Ministry, has sought a detailed report within 15 days after investigating the matter.

Jothivanan Perumal filed a complaint with the Health Ministry, citing numerous instances of being subjected to physical and mental harassment, and being deliberately failed in the MD general medicine professional exit examination by the head of the department.

ADVERTISEMENT

The resident, in his complaint, had accused the HoD of causing physical harm and of discriminatory behaviour.

The complainant said that he failed in the practicals after securing all India rank 7 in general category of the MD final examination in July, 2023, and in the practicals of the exit examination in November in spite of securing all India rank 28 in the INI-SS (Institute of National Importance-Super Speciality) examination conducted by the AIIMS in the November 2023 session and being selected for DM neurology in JIPMER in the first round of INI-SS counselling.

The resident also alleged that the mental stress and agony at this point had pushed him to attempt suicide—which, incidentally, the DGHS has also flagged in the subject line of its communication to JIPMER for an inquiry report.

The complaint also appended a petition to the dean with 30 outgoing residents and alumni of the department of medicine as signatories, that raised concerns that at least five residents had attempted self-harm over the past year or so. The petition also claimed that one in every seven residents was on anti-depressants in the medicine department, which had a failure rate in the exit exam that was much higher than any other of the 28 odd clinical departments — five students had failed to clear the exit examination in general medicine whereas in all other departments put together, only three candidates did not clear the exit test.

A few other residents too had complained to the dean that they were deliberately failed in the exit examination and levelled charges of harassment and discrimination through their three-year PG residency at the unit.

In its response, JIPMER had stated that the complaint from a few residents about alleged harassment was “immediately handled at an appropriate level by the Institute administration”.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.