Health Minister firm on not contesting Assembly polls

PUDUCHERRY

10 February 2021 01:59 IST

‘There is no respect for elected representatives in the U.T.’

Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao on Tuesday reiterated that he was firm on not contesting the upcoming Puducherry Assembly poll.

“Despite the demand raised by my supporters at a programme in Yanam on Saturday, I am not going to change my stand. I will not contest in the coming polls,” he told The Hindu on his return to Puducherry.

“I am at my peak as a politician. After remaining in active politics for around 30 years — I was a Minister thrice and represented my constituency for the last 25 years — I need some rest and want to devote more time to family,” he said.

Immediate priority

The immediate priority was to strengthen the old age home he founded decades ago.

“I will spend more time in strengthening the institution. The Andhra Pradesh government has offered me the post of one of the directors at Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam,” Mr. Rao said.

At the same time, he said that a key reason for not entering the electoral fray this time was that there was no “respect” for elected representatives in the Union Territory.

“There is no purpose in getting elected without having the power to execute the responsibilities. What is the use of getting elected when you don’t have any power?” Mr. Malladi Krishna Rao asked.