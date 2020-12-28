Health Dept.’s directive on COVID-19 variant

PUDUCHERRY

28 December 2020 02:03 IST

The Health Department has requested people returning from or via the United Kingdom to Puducherry to self-report in the wake of reports about a new variant of SARS CoV-2 virus, State Surveillance Officer L. Ravivarman said in a general notice.

People could alert through email idspssupdy@gmail.com or dial 0413-2333644, toll free number 104, L. Ravivarman 9087872020 and V. Srividhya 9176685072.

Trace and test

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Services has directed all the States to trace and test people who arrive from the U.K., the statement said.

