Health Dept. to monitor paediatric COVID cases

16 July 2021 00:58 IST

16 children, who tested positive, are under treatment in U.T.: Director of Health

The Health Department has decided to closely monitor the incidence of paediatric COVID-19 cases.

At least 16 child patients are under treatment for COVID-19 in the Union Territory. S. Mohan Kumar, Director of Health, said. While 16 children had tested positive and were admitted to the paediatric COVID-19 ward at the IGMCRI, the test results were awaited in the case of four newborns of mothers with COVID-19. The result of one newborn has come negative.

While 12 children were in the 1 to 5 years age range, four were under five years of age, Dr. Mohan Kumar said.

A task force meeting chaired by Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan decided to map data on children infected with COVID-19 to stage the wave of the pandemic. It was also decided to work on improving vaccination strategies to expand inoculation coverage across the UT.

Of the 21 cases admitted in the paediatric COVID-19 ward at IGMCRI, the source of infection remains unclear, health officials said. Except in two cases where mother and child were COVID-19 positive, the parents of the other patients were showing negative, it was pointed out.

Chief Secretary Ashwani Kumar, Ranvir Singh Krishnia, Director General of Police, E. Vallavan, Home Secretary, T. Arun, Health Secretary, Ashok Kumar, Revenue Secretary, S. Mohan Kumar, Health Director, G. Sriramulu, Director, Health Mission, Abhijit Vijay Chowdhury, Secretary to LG, Saira Banu, WHO representative (JIPMER) and J. Ramesh, Covid Nodal Officer were present.

The Union Territory recorded one COVID-19 death, 103 new cases from 6,367 tests, and 122 recoveries on Thursday. Mahe recorded the fatality to take the cumulative toll to 1,773. The toll by region is Puducherry (1,412), Karaikal (223), Yanam (104) and Mahe (34).Puducherry reported 81 new cases, followed y Karaikal (14), Yanam (1) and Mahe (7).

The test positivity rate was 1.62%, case fatality rate 1.48% and recovery rate 97.42%. The active cases in Union Territory stood at 1,307. Of this, 257 were in hospitals and 1,050 in home isolation.The Union Territory has reported an aggregate of 1,19,405 cases and 1,16,325 recovered patients. Of an estimated 14.07 lakh tests, over 12 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, the number of persons vaccinated so far aggregated to 6,20,708, including 37,653 healthcare workers, 22,945 frontline personnel and 4,39,369 members of the public.

The government has extended the lockdown till midnight of July 31. The notification to this effect issued by Ashok Kumar, Member-Secretary, State Executive Committee, has more or less carried over the existing relaxations.

Apart from persisting with the night curfew (10 p.m. to 5 am), all social/ political/ entertainment related gatherings remain prohibited. Tourists spots such as the Chunnambar boat house will operate with 50% capacity and after implementing COVID-appropriate measures.

Directing shops, commercial establishments and industrial units to get their staff vaccinated, the order has asked municipality/commune panchayat commissioners to carry out verification of the vaccination status of the employees. In addition to conducting target testing of vulnerable sections for early detection of cases, the Health Department has been directed to send samples for genomic sequencing at virology laboratories to identify mutant strains.